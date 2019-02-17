M1 closed in Nottinghamshire after collision

The M1 in Nottinghamshire is closed northbound between junction 26 (Nottingham) and junction 27 (Mansfield) due to a collision.

Highways England said emergency services were currently at scene.

Drivers are advised to follow the 'Hollow Triangle' diversion symbol and exit the M1 at J26 onto the A610. Continue along the A610 through Codnor and Ripley, at Ripley join the A38 (T) and re-join the M1 at J28.

Road users are advised to consider alternative routes at this time and allow additional time for their journeys.