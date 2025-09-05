M1 CRASH UPDATE: Lanes re-opened but 90-minute delays northbound between Bulwell and Hucknall after crash
Drivers are facing long queues and delays of up to 90 minutes after a crash on the M1 northbound between Bulwell and Hucknall.
Three lanes were closed between junction 26 (Bulwell) and junction 27 (Hucknall) due road traffic collision earlier today.
National Highways East Midlands has now posted on X (formerley Twitter) that all lanes have now re-opened but major delays and congestion remain in the area, reporting ‘delays of up to 90 minutes and approximately eight miles congestion on approach’.
Drivers are trying to avoid the area and find alternative routes, but this is also leading to heavier traffic and delays on surrounding roads.