M1 fully open again this morning northbound between Hucknall and Bulwell after closure last night

However, drivers still face

Traffic was initially stopped on the northbound carriageway at around 8.30pm last night due to a collision involving a car.

National Highways traffic officers initially worked to clear debris from the carriageway.

The M1 northbound has partly re-opened after being closed between the Bulwell and Hucknall junctions. Photo: Google

However, when it became clear this would take some time, the motorway was closed at around 8.45pm and drivers were diverted off the motorway.

At around 9.15pm, the motorway was partly re-opened with two lanes clear, although drivers faced delays with tailbacks and congestion stretching back more than a mile at one point.

Finally, at around 10pm, the motorway fully re-opened.

National Highways East Midlands tweeted: “Recovery is complete, and all lanes have now re-opened on the M1 northbound in Nottinghamshire between J26 and J27.