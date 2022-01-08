M1 fully open again this morning northbound between Hucknall and Bulwell after closure last night
The M1 is fully open and running smoothly again northbound this morning between junction 26 for Bulwell and junction 27 for Hucknall after it was closed for a period last night following an accident.
However, drivers still face
Traffic was initially stopped on the northbound carriageway at around 8.30pm last night due to a collision involving a car.
National Highways traffic officers initially worked to clear debris from the carriageway.
However, when it became clear this would take some time, the motorway was closed at around 8.45pm and drivers were diverted off the motorway.
At around 9.15pm, the motorway was partly re-opened with two lanes clear, although drivers faced delays with tailbacks and congestion stretching back more than a mile at one point.
Finally, at around 10pm, the motorway fully re-opened.
National Highways East Midlands tweeted: “Recovery is complete, and all lanes have now re-opened on the M1 northbound in Nottinghamshire between J26 and J27.
"Delays in the area have now cleared, thanks for your patience if you were held up.”