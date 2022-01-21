M1 fully re-open again southbound between junctions 26 and 25 following lengthy closure

The M1 open and running smoothly again southbound between junction 25 and junction 26 following yesterday's long closure period

The motorway was initially shut both ways for a time yesterday morning following an accident believed to have involved two vans and a lorry at around 2.45am yesterday morning.

The northbound carriageway re-opened mid-morning but all four lanes southbound remained closed throughout the day for accident investigation and clear-up work to take place.

A diversion was put in place and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Two lanes re-opened in time for the evening rush hour at around 4.30pm but the other two lanes remained shut into the evening for re-surfacing work to take place.

All remaining closures ended in the early hours of this morning (Friday).