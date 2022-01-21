M1 fully re-open again southbound between junctions 26 and 25 following lengthy closure
The M1 is running smoothly again through Hucknall and Bulwell after yesterday’s (Thursday) lengthy closure periods on the southbound carriageway between junction 26 and junction 25.
The motorway was initially shut both ways for a time yesterday morning following an accident believed to have involved two vans and a lorry at around 2.45am yesterday morning.
The northbound carriageway re-opened mid-morning but all four lanes southbound remained closed throughout the day for accident investigation and clear-up work to take place.
A diversion was put in place and drivers were advised to avoid the area.
Two lanes re-opened in time for the evening rush hour at around 4.30pm but the other two lanes remained shut into the evening for re-surfacing work to take place.
All remaining closures ended in the early hours of this morning (Friday).
Anyone who witnessed the initial incident or has any dash-cam footage is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 34 of 20 January 2022.”