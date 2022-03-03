M1 northbound at Bulwell two lanes closed and 40-minute delays after diesel spill

The M1 northbound currently has two lanes closed between junction 24A and junction 26 for Bulwell

National Highways website posted: “There are long delays of 60 minutes above normal journey time on the M1 in Nottinghamshire northbound between J24A and J26 following an earlier collision closing lanes one and two between J25 and J26.

"As a result there was a diesel spillage in the carriageway which requires clearing.

“Road users may wish to consider alternative routes and are also advised to allow extra time for their journey.

National Highways: East Midlands tweeted: “A sweeper is currently on scene to treat the spillage.

"Once it has been treated the road surface will be inspected.