M1 northbound at Bulwell two lanes closed and 40-minute delays after diesel spill
Commuters are facing hour-long delays on the M1 northbound tonight as two lanes are currently closed between junction 24A and junction 26 at Bulwell.
National Highways website posted: “There are long delays of 60 minutes above normal journey time on the M1 in Nottinghamshire northbound between J24A and J26 following an earlier collision closing lanes one and two between J25 and J26.
"As a result there was a diesel spillage in the carriageway which requires clearing.
“Road users may wish to consider alternative routes and are also advised to allow extra time for their journey.
National Highways: East Midlands tweeted: “A sweeper is currently on scene to treat the spillage.
"Once it has been treated the road surface will be inspected.
"Delays have eased and are currently at 40 minutes above normal journey time.”