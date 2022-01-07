However, drivers still face delays with tailbacks and congestion stretching back more than a mile.

Traffic was initially stopped on the northbound carriageway at around 8.30pm this evening on due to a collision involving a car.

National Highways traffic officers initially worked to clear debris from the carriageway.

The M1 northbound has partly re-opened after being closed between the Bulwell and Hucknall junctions. Photo: Google

However, when it became clear this would take some time, the motorway was closed at around 8.45pm and drivers were diverted off the motorway.

At around 9.15pm, the motorway was partly re-opened.

National Highways East Midlands tweeted: “The M1 in Nottinghamshire is now open northbound between J26 and J27.

"Two lanes (of four) remain closed at this time whilst recovery is arranged and clear-up works take place.