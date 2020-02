The M1 has been re-opened between J28 and J29, after being closed in both directions this morning.

Highways England advised at 10.02am that traffic had been stopped on the M1 in both directions between J29 and J28.

The M1

It added that traffic was at a standstill due to an incident involving Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Deep Lane in Hardstoft, part of which is a bridge over the motorway, has also re-opened to traffic.

Traffic is still heavy in the area.