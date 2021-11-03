M1 running normally again north of Hucknall this morning after 'police incident' closure caused long delays yesterday

The M1 is running normally again this morning

Highways England reported at around 12.30pm that all traffic had been stopped on the M1 southbound between junction 29 and junction 30.

The northbound section of the motorway between the same junctions was closed shortly after at about 1.10pm.

This was to deal with a police incident concerning the safety of a pedestrian on a bridge

All lanes re-opened again yesterday just before many commuters were setting off on their evening journeys home.

And the the knock-on effects of the closure meant rush-hour delays of at least 60 minutes for many people.