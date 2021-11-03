M1 running normally again north of Hucknall this morning after 'police incident' closure caused long delays yesterday
The M1 junctions just north of Hucknall and Bulwell (29 and 30) are running normally today after huge tailbacks caused by a major closure yesterday (Tuesday, November 2).
Highways England reported at around 12.30pm that all traffic had been stopped on the M1 southbound between junction 29 and junction 30.
The northbound section of the motorway between the same junctions was closed shortly after at about 1.10pm.
This was to deal with a police incident concerning the safety of a pedestrian on a bridge
All lanes re-opened again yesterday just before many commuters were setting off on their evening journeys home.
And the the knock-on effects of the closure meant rush-hour delays of at least 60 minutes for many people.
However, all congestion eventually cleared and this morning, there are no reports of any lingering issues on the M1 or surrounding routes.