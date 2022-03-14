Nottinghamshire County Council is carrying out patching and carriageway repair work on the stretch of road leading up from the main roundabout by the ambulance station, to the main roundabout with the A608 Mansfield Road and A611 Derby Road.

Closures will be in place from 7pm to 6am each night from today (Monday, March 14) until Monday, March 21.

A diversion route is in place and runs as follows: A611 Hucknall by-pass – B6009 Watnall Road (Hucknall) – Long Lane (Watnall) - B600 Main Road (Greasley) – Church Road – Moorgreen (Newthorpe) – Willey Lane – A608 Alfreton Road (Underwood) – A608 Mansfield Road – A608 Mansfield Road (Annesley).

The A611 Annesley Road will be closed overnight each night this week. Photo: Google Earth

Following on from these closures, the A611 Derby Road at Annesley will be closed for its whole length between its junctions with A608 Mansfield Road and B6021 Shoulder of Mutton Hill, each night from 8pm to 6pm between Tuesday, March 29 and Friday, April 8, again for carriageway patching work to be carried out.

The following diversion route will be in place: A611 Annesley Cutting, Annesley – Annesley Road (Linby) – B6011 Wighay Road (Hucknall) – Main Street (Linby) - Linby Lane - Forest Lane (Papplewick) – A60 Mansfield Road - Nottingham Road (Ravenshead) – B6020 Kirkby Road, Derby Road (Kirkby-in-Ashfield)