Major Dispatch district road to be closed overnight for the next five weeks

A main route into Nottingham city centre from Bulwell and Hucknall will be closed each night for for resurfacing work from today (Monday) until September 5.

By John Smith
Monday, 1st August 2022, 10:36 am
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 10:36 am

Hucknall Road will be shut each night from 10pm to 6am between its junctions with Bestwood Park Drive West and Top Valley Way.

However, this will only be on the inbound section of the road towards Nottingham with the outbound carriageway away from the city centre towards Moor Bridge unaffected.

Read More

Read More
New bio-gas buses for Bulwell routes as first part of £7m investment from Nottin...
A section of Hucknall Road will be closed each night for the next five weeks for cycle lane resurfacing work. Photo: Google

The closure is for resurfacing work on the cycleway as part of the Nottingham and Derby Transforming Cities programme being run by Nottingham City Council.

During the closure periods, there will be a diversion in place along Bestwood Park Drive West, Top Valley Drive and Top Valley Way.

DispatchNottinghamHucknallBulwell