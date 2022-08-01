Major Dispatch district road to be closed overnight for the next five weeks

Hucknall Road will be shut each night from 10pm to 6am between its junctions with Bestwood Park Drive West and Top Valley Way.
However, this will only be on the inbound section of the road towards Nottingham with the outbound carriageway away from the city centre towards Moor Bridge unaffected.
Read More
The closure is for resurfacing work on the cycleway as part of the Nottingham and Derby Transforming Cities programme being run by Nottingham City Council.
During the closure periods, there will be a diversion in place along Bestwood Park Drive West, Top Valley Drive and Top Valley Way.