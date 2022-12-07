Mansfield and Ashfield bus routes operator announces festive timetable changes

Jeff Counsell, at Trentbarton managing director, said: “We’re gearing up for a hectic festive season for our customers as they travel around for shopping, fun and

catching up with family and friends.

Advertisement

“There are lots of buses running in those busy few days between Christmas and new year, plus we’ll be offering a safe ride home on our night buses on New Year’s Eve.”

Trentbarton driver Clive Parr with the Christmas timetables

The festive season’s changes begin on Christmas Eve when a normal Saturday service will run, until the last departures leave from about 6-7pm.

There will be no services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

On Boxing Day, only Skylink Nottingham and Skylink Derby will run a Sunday service.

New Year’s Eve will see a Saturday service across the network, with the last departures at about 8pm.

Advertisement

Special timetables will then operate on services which have Saturday night buses, until the usual last bus.

Advertisement

Festive schedule:

Christmas Eve: Normal Saturday service until last buses departing about 6pm;

Advertisement

Christmas Day: No services;

Boxing Day: No services, except for a Sunday service on Skylink Derby and Skylink Nottingham;

Advertisement

December 27: Sunday service, with Indigo and Red Arrow services starting between 5am and 6am;

December 28 and 29: Saturday service until midnight, plus some evening and night services;

Advertisement

December 30: Saturday service, including Saturday night buses;

New Year’s Eve: Saturday service with last buses departing about 8pm, plus special timetables for services which have Saturday night buses;

Advertisement

New Year’s Day: No services;

January 2: Sunday service, with Indigo and Red Arrow services starting between 5am and 6am;.

Advertisement

January 3: Normal timetable resumes.

Mr Counsell said: “I would like to thank our wonderful drivers and their support teams for their outstanding service throughout 2022.

Advertisement

“Everyone at Trentbarton wishes all our customers a happy, peaceful and enjoyable Christmas and new year.”