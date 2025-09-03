These are upcoming road closures and roadworks planned for Mansfield and Ashfield in the coming days. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall road closures and roadworks

By John Smith
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 17:16 BST
Roadworks and road closures are part of everyday life for motorists, so it helps to know when roads you use will be affected.

We’ve checked Via East Midlands’ – who take care of highways for Nottinghamshire Council – website to see what main roadworks and road closures are in place or planned for Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, Hucknall and neighbouring towns and villages in the coming days.

Stop/go boards will be operating on the road on September 16.

1. Weighbridge Road, Mansfield

Stop/go boards will be operating on the road on September 16. Photo: Google

Temporary traffic controls will be in place on September 8 and 9.

2. Moor Street, Mansfield

Temporary traffic controls will be in place on September 8 and 9. Photo: Google

Road closed from 8am on September 15 to 5pm on September 23.

3. Goodacre Street, Mansfield

Road closed from 8am on September 15 to 5pm on September 23. Photo: Google

Temporary traffic signals will be in use on the road from 8pm on September 13 to 6am on September 15.

4. Sheepbridge Lane, Mansfield

Temporary traffic signals will be in use on the road from 8pm on September 13 to 6am on September 15. Photo: Google

Related topics:MansfieldSuttonHucknallEast Midlands
