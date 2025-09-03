Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall road closures and roadworks

We’ve checked Via East Midlands’ – who take care of highways for Nottinghamshire Council – website to see what main roadworks and road closures are in place or planned for Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, Hucknall and neighbouring towns and villages in the coming days.
1. Weighbridge Road, Mansfield
Stop/go boards will be operating on the road on September 16. Photo: Google
2. Moor Street, Mansfield
Temporary traffic controls will be in place on September 8 and 9. Photo: Google
3. Goodacre Street, Mansfield
Road closed from 8am on September 15 to 5pm on September 23. Photo: Google
4. Sheepbridge Lane, Mansfield
Temporary traffic signals will be in use on the road from 8pm on September 13 to 6am on September 15. Photo: Google