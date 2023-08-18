News you can trust since 1904
More disruption for tram users as section of line closes for two weeks for track replacement

Hucknall and Bulwell tram users face more disruption today (Friday) as part of the line has now closed for two weeks for track replacement work.
By John Smith
Published 18th Aug 2023, 07:10 BST- 1 min read

The whole network ground to a halt yesterday (Thursday) after a communications issue meant no trams ran at all throughout the day.

The issue has now been fixed and services are running again this morning.

But now, planned engineering work has got underway at The Forest tram stop, meaning there will be no trams running between Wilkinson Street and Old Market Square from now until August 31.

Tram users face more disruption with engineering work now closing part of the line for two weeks
Tram users face more disruption with engineering work now closing part of the line for two weeks
It means services to and from Hucknall and Bulwell will terminate or start at Wilkinson Street with a replacement bus taking passengers on into or back out of Nottingham City Centre.

On it’s Facebook page, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said: “We have now resolved the communication issues and our trams are in place ready to commence our services.

"We are running the trackworks timetable with trams from every 10 minutes and a replacement bus service every 10 minutes between Wilkinson Street and Old Market Square

"Trams from Clifton South and Toton Lane will terminate at Old Market Square.

"Trams from Hucknall and Phoenix Park will terminate at Wilkinson Street.

"We will have a dedicated bus replacement service between Wilkinson Street Park & Ride and Market Street near the Old Market Square, next to the old Debenhams building.

"The bus also makes a stop near the Forest Park & Ride along Gregory Boulevard, near the car park entrance.

"For more detailed information, including maps, first and last service times and details of all bus stop locations, please visit thetram.net/planned-maintenance.”

