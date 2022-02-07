More pain for Hucknall drivers as fresh road closures and roadworks start up
Hucknall motorists face more potential delays and hold-ups on their journeys from today (Monday) as two new sets of roadworks start up in the town.
Albert Street in the town centre will be closed from its junction with High Street to it’s junction with Torkard Way until February 25 for footway widening and block paving work, carriageway resurfacing and installation of bollards and railings.
Menwhile, three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on Abbots Road in Hucknall, at its junction with Beauvale Crescent until Friday, January 11 while Western Power Distribution replaces a link box.
These new roadworks come on top of the continued night closure of Watnall Road between it’s junctions with A611 Hucknall by-pass and Benneworth Close while a new toucan crossing is installed.
These night time closures are now likely to be in place until February 20, according to Via, the company which looks after highways for Nottinghamshire County Council.