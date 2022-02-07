More pain for Hucknall drivers as fresh road closures and roadworks start up

Albert Street in the town centre will be closed from its junction with High Street to it’s junction with Torkard Way until February 25 for footway widening and block paving work, carriageway resurfacing and installation of bollards and railings.

Menwhile, three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on Abbots Road in Hucknall, at its junction with Beauvale Crescent until Friday, January 11 while Western Power Distribution replaces a link box.

These new roadworks come on top of the continued night closure of Watnall Road between it’s junctions with A611 Hucknall by-pass and Benneworth Close while a new toucan crossing is installed.

More road works are starting up in Hucknall from today