More pain for Nottinghamshire rail users as strike action continues this week

Rail passengers are preparing for more travel chaos and misery again tomorrow (Wednesday) as strikes again bring Nottinghamshire services to a halt.
By John Smith
Published 12th May 2023, 23:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:37 BST

Members of the train drivers union ASLEF are walking out again tomorrow (Wednesday) and on Saturday, June 3 and there will be no trains running at all, nationally, regionally or locally.

On both days, the simple advice from East Midlands Railway (EMR) is ‘do not travel’.

Inbetween the ASLEF strikes, members of the RMT union will be striking again on Friday, June 2.

No trains are running at all tomorrow due to ASLEF union strikes
On that day, all services will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Trains on the Robin Hood Line will only run once an hour and only between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, meaning services will call at Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby, but there will be no services to Whitwell, Creswell or Worksop and no replacement buses will be provided.

Local bus routes will not be affected and tram services between Hucknall and Nottingham will also run as normal.

Nationally today, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the main line, while regionally, there will also be one train per hour between Derby and Nottingham, Sheffield and Nottingham and Nottingham and Grantham.

Additionally, there will be on train every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness.

For full details of strike action, see eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike

