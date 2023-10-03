More rail strike action means no trains in Nottinghamshire again tomorrow
As was the case when ASLEF members walked out last Saturday, East Midlands Railway (EMR) has again confirmed it will not be operating any services tomorrow, either nationally between Nottingham and London or locally on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop.
In additions, the union is currently implementing an overtime ban which will run until Friday, October 6.
EMR has warned on its website that, as a result, some trains may be subject to short notice alterations and cancellations.
It said: "Some cancellations could be as late as 10pm on the day before travel – please check the website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike for updates.
"During this time we advise customers to regularly check if their train is running, paying particular attention to first and last services of the day.”