More rail strikes to affect Nottinghamshire train passengers again this weekend

East Midlands Railway) is warning people only to travel by train if absolutely necessary as the ASLEF and RMT unions both go on strike.

Train drivers’ union ASLEF is striking on Friday, September 1, and no EMR trains will be running anywhere on the network, either nationally or locally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then on Saturday, September 2, RMT members will be on strike and trains will only run between 6.30am and 6.30pm, with last departures starting between 3pm and 4.30pm – again causing issues for people attending sporting events, particularly football fans travelling to matches across the country.

Train strikes will again affect rail passengers this weekend. Photo: Submitted

On September 2, there will again be no services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Newstead, Kirkby and Sutton.

No replacement bus services will be provided, but usual county bus services will run as normal and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also run as usual.

Nationally, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the mainline and one train per hour on the routes from Nottingham to Derby, Leicester and Sheffield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addtionally, there will be one train every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness, only calling at Grantham, Sleaford and Boston.

If a customer's train is cancelled or delayed or they choose not to travel due to strike action, tickets can be changed to another date, or they can be returned for a full refund at their point of purchase.

No administration fee will be charged – see EMR’s website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike

Will Rogers, EMR managing director, said: "We will be significantly reducing our services on Saturday, September 2, due to industrial action by members of the RMT union, while on Friday, September 1, EMR will run no services due to industrial action by ASLEF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is recommended that customers check the departure time of their last train before embarking on their journey and familiarise themselves with the overall impact of the strike on their entire route.