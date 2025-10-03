More trams for Hucknall and Bulwell as operator trials enhanced timetable

Hucknall and Bulwell tram users will have more services available to them during October.o

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) is running a one-month trial of its enhanced evening tram timetable, which was previously put in place as a temporary measure to service customers attending Goose Fair.

NET’s original evening timetable saw trams running up to a maximum of every 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, from Monday, October 6, trams running in each direction of The Forest tram stop, between Highbury Vale and Nottingham Station, will be running every four minutes, with trams beyond those stops, including to Hucknall and Bulwell running every eight minutes until 11pm.

More trams will be running to Hucknall and Bulwell under the new trial timetable. Photo: Submitted

The news follows the success of the enhanced timetable during the busy Goose Fair period, which was met with a positive response from customers.

NET hopes this trial will continue to support Nottingham’s nighttime economy into October, helping the city stay moving after dark.

Trevor Stocker, head of operations and safety at NET, said: “Our goal is to continuously improve our network to help the people of Nottingham get around the city safely and efficiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To do that, we always listen to our customers and take their feedback on board.

"This trial timetable is the perfect example of that in action and will allow people to continue to rely on using the tram to get home, even if they’re making later journeys.

“Enhancing our evening timetable with more frequent services has proven to be effective and popular with tram users, both during last year's festive period and during this year’s Goose Fair.

"Now, we’re really pleased to be introducing this trial period to see how it fits into people’s lives, beyond servicing a temporary busy event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Throughout this trial, we want to encourage all customers to share their thoughts by emailing our customer service team or contacting us through our social channels, which will help us shape future measures that truly reflect our customers’ needs.”

To further support Goose Fair, NET’s Forest Park & Ride site has been closed since September 25 and will re-open at 9am on Wednesday, October 8, as previously planned.

For more information about NET, including the new timetable and how to purchase a ticket, visit thetram.net

To provide feedback on the enhanced evening timetable trial, contact [email protected]