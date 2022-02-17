Network Rail advises passengers in Hucknall and Bulwell not to travel on Friday as Storm Eunice strikes UK

Additional, trained workers have been deployed at key locations across the region to respond to issues quickly, as strong winds and heavy rain are expected to cause widespread disruption for the railway.

Fallen trees and other debris can blow onto the line, with the potential to damage train-powering electric wiring or block the track.

As the Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for parts of the south west – and an amber warning for the midlands – trains will need to run at lower speeds to be safe - and services will be significantly reduced.

Fallen trees caused by severe weather like Storm Eunice can cause big problems for the railway by blocking tracks and bringing down power cables

It comes on the back of damage to overhead lines in Luton and St Albans during Storm Dudley on Wednesday night.

Engineers will be going back to the site at St Albans from around 11pm and working through the night to repair and secure the overhead lines before the worst of Storm Eunice.

Gary Walsh, East Midlands route director for Network Rail, said: “Running a railway through extreme weather is always a challenge.

"We have extra workers out on the network at key locations, ready to react quickly to Storm Eunice and repair the railway wherever it’s safe to do so.