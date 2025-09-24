New: 51 Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall road closures and major roadworks upcoming

We’ve checked Via East Midlands’ – who take care of highways for Nottinghamshire Council – website to see what main roadworks and road closures are in place or planned for Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, Hucknall and neighbouring towns and villages in the coming days.
1. Nottingham Road/Baums Lane, Mansfield
Road closed with no right turn on to Baums Lane from 10pm on October 1 to 11.59pm on October 5. Photo: Google
2. Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse
Temporary traffic signals in operation from 9.30am on October 2 to 3.30pm on October 3. Photo: Google
3. Old Mill Lane, Mansfield
Temporary traffic lights in operation on the road from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 2. Photo: Google
4. Beacon Hill Drive, Hucknall
Temporary traffic lights in operation at junction with Polperro Way from September 29 to October 15. Photo: Google