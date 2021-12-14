New measures to get more Hucknall and Bulwell people using the trams in 2022

Tougher measures are also being introduced to stop fare dodgers, with fines now rising from £50 to £70 as well as more ticket checks at key stops.

A police team will also ‘exclusively’ patrol the network one weekend night per month until March 2021 to provide visibility.

Trevor Stocker, head of operations at Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said customer levels remain ‘significantly below the pre-pandemic levels’.

New measures are being introduced to get more people using the tram in 2022

However, customer numbers are starting to grow as people returned to school, university, social activities, and the workplace.

The continued level of Covid cases has also put ‘pressure on employee availability’ and a variety of issues, including road traffic collisions and emergency incidents had all had a negative effect on tram service performance, the report states.

But Mr Stocker said a number of measures were being introduced to ensure more people use the tram network, including upgraded ticket machines.

Nottingham contactless was also launched on the tram network in September,

He said anti-social behaviour levels across the network are dropping, but the network continues to work with the police as well as local schools.

He added: “The weeks leading up to Christmas are, historically, the busiest on the tram network, and have assisted in contributing to increases in patronage levels.