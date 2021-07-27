New rail strike action likely to affect Hucknall and Bulwell passengers

Train managers on East Midlands Railway will be striking on Sundays in August and September as they escalate industrial action in their ongoing dispute over safety on Class 360 trains.

East Midland Railway’s new working arrangements for the multi-unit trains have only one train manager working on them.

The union says each portion of a multi-unit train should have a train manager in it.

Trains to Hucknall and Bulwell could be affected by weekend strike action in the coming months

As a result, strike action will take place between 12.01am and 11.59pm on the following Sundays: August 8, 15, 22 and 29, and September 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “This dispute is about safety.

“East Midlands Railway has introduced new working arrangements for Class 360 trains without any formal agreement with RMT, the union that represents train managers working the service.

“RMT believes that the Class 360 method of working that the company has imposed is not safe and that a second safety critical person, preferably a train manager, should be in each portion of the multi-unit trains.