New scheme offers cheaper bus and tram travel for anyone in Hucknall and Bulwell aged under-22

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funded through the central Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), Nottinghamshire U22 provides a new ticketing price point on buses and trams across the county.

Student prices will now be available to anyone of eligible age, including those who are not in education, helping more residents to benefit from cheaper, safer travel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheme, which is being run in partnership by Nottinghamshire Council and Nottingham Council and tickets are available now to purchase online, at travel centres, via operator apps and at tram stop machines.

Hucknall and Bulwell residents aged under-22 can now travel for less on buses and trams. Photo: Other

Purchasing options vary by bus or tram company so passengers are advised to check with their operator before attempting to travel.

Coun Angela Kandola (Lab), Nottingham Council portfolio holder for transport, said: “Nottingham is a young city, and we want all our young people to be able to access everything this amazing city has to offer.

"It’s great that students receive subsidised travel while they are studying, but other young people will now benefit from these prices too with Nottinghamshire U22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s a difficult time to be a young person – the pandemic had a major impact on this generation’s access to employment, study and leisure at such a critical time in their lives.

"Improving access to travel opens up so many opportunities, whilst also boosting the use of bus services, and I’m proud we’re able to support that.”

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire Council, added: “We are pleased to be partnering with Nottingham Council to offer young people between the ages of 19 and 22 a cheaper way to travel across the county and city.

“The new ticket means that young people will be able to get around by bus and tram for the same price as students, helping them to access employment, education, leisure and many more opportunities for a reduced price."

Advertisement

Advertisement

To qualify people must be aged between 19 and 21 and have proof of a Nottinghamshire address.

In most instances, this product must be pre-purchased and will not be available on-board buses.

Robin Hood 19-21 season tickets are also available at the same price as the Robin Hood student product, while the Robin Hood Pay-As-You-Go option will be available later in the autumn.

Operator specific purchase information:

Tram: All U22 tram ticket variations at this time will be available to buy from ticket vending machines on the tram stop platforms and purchasing through the NETGO app is coming soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NCT: U22 products are available on the NCTX Buses app and Easyrider smartcards, which can be purchased online or from the NCT Travel Centre – photo ID showing proof of age and a document showing proof of being a Nottinghamshire resident will be required, U22 products can only be purchased for periods of travel that do not exceed the cardholder’s 21st birthday.

Stagecoach: Seven day 20-21 tickets can be bought on bus or online (ID may be required to prove age), while the 28-day tickets are only available online at stagecoachbus.com

Trentbarton: Customers can purchase U22 tickets via the Mango app.