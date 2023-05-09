News you can trust since 1904
New strikes will bring major disruption to Nottinghamshire rail services this weekend

Rail passengers face more disruption and cancellations this weekend and in coming weeks as members of both the RMT and ASLEF unions take fresh strike action.

By John Smith
Published 9th May 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:32 BST

East Midlands Railway has published advice for strike days which are happening on Friday-Saturday, May 12-13, Wednesday, May 31 and Saturday, June 3.

Members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF will be striking on May 12 and May 31 and June 3.

On these days, there will be no EMR services running at all, either nationally or locally and EMR simply advises that people should not travel on those dates.

The June 3 strike will also majorly affect people travelling to sporting events, such as the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Members of the RMT union are striking on May 13.

On that day, all services will only run between 7am and 7pm.

Trains on the Robin Hood Line will only run once and hour and only between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, meaning services will call at Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby, but there will be no services to Whitwell, Creswell or Worksop and no replacement buses will be provided.

Local bus routes will not be affected and tram services between Hucknall and Nottingham will also run as normal.

Nationally on Saturday, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the main line, while regionally, there will also be one train per hour between Derby and Nottingham, Sheffield and Nottingham and Nottingham and Grantham.

For full details of strike action, see eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike

