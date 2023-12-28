Hucknall and Bulwell tram users will be able to get their hands on big savings this January which will allow them unlimited tram travel throughout the year, for less than the price of a cup of coffee each day.

From January 1 to 31, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has reduced the price of an annual adult season ticket by £225, taking it from £675 to £450.

Those who purchase an annual season ticket will also be able to benefit from free parking across the city at NET’s seven park and ride sites which includes, Hucknall, providing them with a more sustainable and convenient way to travel in and around Nottingham.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET said: “The festive period is often the most expensive time of the year for many, and coupled with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, there are many across the city who are feeling the pinch more than ever right now.

“Our new January offer will mean the thousands of tram users who rely on our network to travel for work, days out and more, will be able to do so for much less, allowing them to put those extra funds to good use elsewhere.”

The upcoming NET annual season ticket offer will be available for a limited time only, until midnight on January 31.

The discounted season ticket can be purchased through the NETGO! app, at the NET Travel Centre or through the NET website.

To find out more about all NET tickets visit thetram.net/tickets

NET operates a ‘Buy before you Board’ policy, with tram users required to purchase a ticket before boarding or face a £70 penalty fare which could lead to a £1,000 fine and a criminal record if not paid.

Throughout December, NET has been operating a crackdown on fare dodging with an increased presence of plain-clothed officers at tram stops and on trams across the network to reinforce the message that fare evasion is theft.