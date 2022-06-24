No trains for Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead again as third rail strike of the week goes ahead

Members of the RMT Union have already walked twice this week – on Tuesday and Thursday – after talks between the union and the Government to try and avert the strikes collapsed each time with both sides blaming each other.

It means that once again there will be no trains running on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop today, meaning no services to or from Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead.

Trams and buses will operating as normal.

