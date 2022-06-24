No trains for Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead again as third rail strike of the week goes ahead

People are set to face another day of railway misery today (Saturday) as the third planned strike by rail workers goes ahead.

Saturday, 25th June 2022, 12:02 am

Members of the RMT Union have already walked twice this week – on Tuesday and Thursday – after talks between the union and the Government to try and avert the strikes collapsed each time with both sides blaming each other.

It means that once again there will be no trains running on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop today, meaning no services to or from Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead.

Trams and buses will operating as normal.

The strike means there will also again be a limited mainline service between Sheffield, Nottingham and London St Pancras with engineering work adding to the disruption.

