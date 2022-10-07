No trains to Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead as rail strike action continues

RMT and TSSA members are on strike and East Midlands Railway (EMR) has confirmed that the Robin Hood Line – which serves Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead – will be closed with no services running and no replacement bus services.

Mainline services will only be running between 7.30am and 6.30pm and there will be just one intercity mainline train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras and one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby.

Local bus services will run as normal and tram services to and from Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham are also unaffected.

No trains will be calling at Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead today due to strike action

As was also the case last weekend, the rail strike means many sports fans, notably football fans, travelling to fixtures will also have to make alternative travel arrangements.

EMR advises people to only travel by rail if necessary and to plan ahead, leaving plenty of extra time for journeys.

Please continue to check the EMR website here, information boards in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Further information on strike action is also available here.

