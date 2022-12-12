Extensive strike action this week by the RMT, Unite and TSSA unions mean that from Tuesday, December 13 until Sunday, December 18, East Midlands Railway (EMR), which operates the Robin Hood Line, says there will be no trains running on the line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead.

No replacement bus services will run during the strike action.

Advertisement

Normal bus services serving the towns will be unaffected and trams between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also be running as normal.

Services on the Robin Hood Line will not be running for six days between December 13 and 18 due to strike action

The strike action will also hugely affect mainline services between Nottingham and London.

EMR say on strike days, services will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm each day.

Advertisement

From Tuesday, December 13 to Friday, December 16, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras,

The strike disruption is further exacerbated by engineering work taking place on the mainline next weekend.

Advertisement

On Saturday December 17 and Sunday, December 18, intercity services between Nottingham and London will terminate at Leicester and passengers will take a rail replacement bus to Kettering where they can catch an hourly EMR connect service to London.

Regionally, on all six strike days there will be just one train per hour on services between Nottingham and Leicester, Nottingham and Sheffield and Nottingham and Derby.

Advertisement

EMR is advising passengers to only travel by train if absolutely necessary throughout the strike period.