No trams between Hucknall and Bulwell as repair work to cables continues

However, trams are still not running to Hucknall and Bulwell today due to an incident that occurred on Monday when a tram hit a pole carrying overhead wires at Bulwell.

Speaking to the BBC at the time, Nottingham Express Transit (NET), which runs the tram network, confirmed that while that was what had happened, it did not believe the bad weather that hit the area on Monday was a factor after social media was awash with rumours the cables had been hit by lightning.

But while repairs are carried out, there is no service between Hucknall and Wilkinson Street, affecting both Hucknall and Toton Lane services.

No trams are running to Hucknall or Bulwell again today

Instead, replacement buses will run between Hucknall and Cinderhill Island for passengers at Hucknall, Butler’s Hill, Moor Bridge, Bulwell Forest and Bulwell.

From there, the Toton and Hucknall lines share stops down to Nottingham station.

In a statement on its website, NET said: “Due to the ongoing issue in Bulwell, we will have a replacement bus service in operation for customers travelling from the Hucknall and Bulwell area towards Toton Lane.

"The replacement bus service will be running every 20 minutes and the service loops between Hucknall and Cinderhill Island.

"Customers will then need to board the tram at Cinderhill towards Clifton South.

"If you need to reach stops between Nottingham Station and Toton Lane, then you can change to a Toton Lane tram at any point between Wilkinson Street and Nottingham Station.

"EMR will be accepting our tickets and passes between Hucknall and Nottingham Station.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and we are working hard to restore services back to normal.”

Meanwhile, buses are returning to their normal routes and stops.

Nottingham City Transport (NCT) posted on its Facebook page: “City Centre roads have re-opened and buses are returning to their normal stops.

“Pink 28 and 30 have returned to normal route along Ilkeston Road.

“A huge thank you to all our colleagues for their sterling efforts throughout a very difficult day.

“Thank you to all customers for their patience and understanding and for the many kind comments you’ve sent us.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the tragic events that occurred in our lovely city.”

