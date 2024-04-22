No trams running between Hucknall and Moor Bridge due to overhead lines issue
Trams between Hucknall and Moor Bridge are currently suspended due to overhead lines issues.
Posting on its website, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said: “Due to an overhead issue, we currently have no service between Moor Bridge and Hucknall in both directions.
"EMR Trains are accepting our tickets and passes from Hucknall.
"NET apologise and have technicians working as quickly as they can to resolve the issue.”