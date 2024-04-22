No trams running between Hucknall and Moor Bridge due to overhead lines issue

Trams between Hucknall and Moor Bridge are currently suspended due to overhead lines issues.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:50 BST
Posting on its website, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said: “Due to an overhead issue, we currently have no service between Moor Bridge and Hucknall in both directions.

"EMR Trains are accepting our tickets and passes from Hucknall.

"NET apologise and have technicians working as quickly as they can to resolve the issue.”

