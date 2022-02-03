Driver shortages, caused by Covid-19, meant NCT, which runs buses to Bulwell, has been running an enhanced Saturday timetable during weekdays since Christmas.

But driver availability has improved considerably and the shortfall is now less than half of the 10 per cent NCT was experiencing.

And this means buses can now return to normal timetables again in time for the return to school after half-term.

NCT buses, including services to Bulwell, will be back to normal timetables later this month

Most services will revert back to their previous timetables, with new timetables introduced on Brown 15, 16, 17; Pink 28, 30; Orange 36; Navy 48; Lime 56, 57, 58, 59; Turquoise 77, 78, 79/A; Purple 87, 88, 89 and NightBus N4.

NightBus services N4 and N34 will resume, although all other NightBus services remain suspended.

Customers can preview timetables on the NCTX Buses App and online here, as well as collecting new timetable leaflets from the travel centre in the Old Market Square.

David Astill, NCT managing director said, “I’d like to thank my colleagues and our customers for their support and patience over recent weeks whilst we operated the enhanced Saturday level of service across the network.

"Since announcing our improved pay rates for drivers, we have seen a very encouraging uptake in applications from local people wishing to pursue a career with NCT as a bus driver.