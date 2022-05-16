And rush-hour commuters are likely to be affected with repairs not set to be completed until around 5.30pm.

Trains are still running and passing through the affected area but at reduced speeds, causing knock-on congestion and delays on the line.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) tweeted: “There is a fault with the signalling system near Market Harborough between Leicester and Kettering disrupting our trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London route.“Network Rail have now discovered there has been cable theft which has caused the fault with the signalling system.

Trains between Nottingham and London are facing delays due to signaling failures caused by cable theft

"They are now going to their stores to get replacement cable to relay.

"They now estimate the work to be complete by 5.30pm.

"In addition to the signaling fault, there is issues with the overhead wires at Hendon, this is causing some additional delays and congestion to train services.

"Some trains running through the area in both directions will be delayed between Leicester and Kettering.

"Delays are now up to 40 minutes.

"You can travel (to London) via Nuneaton and Birmingham with our friends at Avanti West Coast or London Northwestern Railway.