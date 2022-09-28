Nottingham rail services affected after person hit by train

This incident happened between Nottingham and East Midlands Parkway stations, disrupting trains on the Nottingham to London St Pancras mainline route and local routes to, Newark Castle and Crewe and Leicester, Lincoln and Grimsby routes.East Midlands Railway (EMR) said: “Emergency services on site have managed the situation.

"All lines have now reopened and trains can begin to run as normal.”

However, some mainline services between Nottingham and London were cancelled this morning, as have the 1.05pm and 2.35pm services from London to Nottingham this afternoon.

Services have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train

Disruption remains in place on services between Leicester and Nottingham, Lincoln and Grimsby and between Newark Castle and Derby and Crewe.

