Nottinghamshire rail passengers face more disruption this weekend as fresh strikes take place
RMT members are striking on Saturday, August 26.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) says that on that day, there will be no services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Newstead, Kirkby and Sutton.
No replacement bus services will be provided.
Usual county bus services will run as normal and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also run as usual, although these will continue to be affected by ongoing engineering works.
Nationally, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the mainline and one train per hour on the routes from Nottingham to Derby, Leicester and Sheffield.
Addtionally, there will be one train every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness, only calling at Grantham, Sleaford and Boston.
Trains will start from 6.30am and finish at 6.30pm – meaning people travelling to sports events, particularly football fans, may need to make alternative travel arrangements.
On its website, EMR said: “We advise that you only travel if necessary.
"If you are planning to travel during this time it is important to check your journey as we will be operating a significantly reduced or no services on strike days.”
The train drivers’ union ASLEF will be striking on Friday, September 1 when there will be no trains running at all.
RMT Union members will then be striking again on Saturday, September 2 when there will again be no services on the Robin Hood Line.