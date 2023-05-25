Nottinghamshire rail users face more misery as strike action continues next week

Members of the train drivers union ASLEF are striking on Wednesday, May 31 and Saturday June 3.

On both days there will be no trains running at all, nationally, regionally or locally, and once again the simple advice from East Midlands Railway (EMR) is ‘do not travel’.

Inbetween the ASLEF strikes, members of the RMT union will be striking again on Friday, June 2.

Fresh train strikes will bring more disruption to the rail network next week

On that day, all services will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Trains on the Robin Hood Line will only run once an hour and only between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, meaning services will call at Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby, but there will be no services to Whitwell, Creswell or Worksop and no replacement buses will be provided.

Local bus routes will not be affected and tram services between Hucknall and Nottingham will also run as normal.

Nationally today, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the main line, while regionally, there will also be one train per hour between Derby and Nottingham, Sheffield and Nottingham and Nottingham and Grantham.

Additionally, there will be on train every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness.

