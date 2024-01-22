Nottinghamshire trains, trams and buses expecting to run normal services after Storm Isha

Public transport operators are expecting to run normal services this morning (Monday) despite Storm Isha battering the country last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Many commuters had feared delays and disruptions after strong wings last night and again this morning.

But East Midlands Railway (EMR) reports that, so far, things appear to be running as normal, both on the main line between Nottingham and London St Pancras and the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby and Newstead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EMR posted on X: “We are expecting to run a normal service today, following #StormIsha.

EMR says trains are running as normal this morning after Storm Isha hit the area last night. Photo: National World

"We are sorry if you were disrupted or delayed last night.

"If you were unable to travel last night, your ticket will be valid to travel today.”

However, EMR does advise people to check its website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk for details of any disruption before travelling.

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) also reports that its trams between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell, and both Nottingham City Transport and Trentbarton report buses are all running as normal with only some service slightly affected by roadworks.