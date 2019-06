Passengers have escaped a car fire in Newstead which started following a crash.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Hucknall Road at 9.20am today, June 8, where a car had set on fire after crash between another car.

Hucknall Road.

Crews from Arnold and Ashfield extinguished the fire, four passengers had been released from the cars before the firefighters arrived.

Man robbed by five armed men on a Nottingham university campus