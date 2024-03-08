Rail delays between Nottingham and London after person hit by train near Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lines were closed between Luton Airport Parkway and St Pancras for a time while emergency services attended the scene.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) are now reporting the line has re-opened but passengers should continue to expect delays and disruption.

On its website EMR said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train.

Rail passengers are facing delays to services between Nottingham and London. Photo: Submitted

"This has occurred between Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras and is disrupting our trains on the Connect route and London/Derby/Nottingham/Sheffield route.

"Trains running through the area in both directions can run on the slow lines only.

"Please be aware this may cause delays and short notice cancellations.At present we are expecting the line to fully re-open in the next two hours

"As soon as the line is fully open again, our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.

"We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 4pm.

"You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by 50 minutes.

"We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.

“If your overall journey has been delayed for more than15 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim can be found online at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/delay