Trains on the East Coast Mainline have ground to a halt as a person has been hit by a train this morning.

The incident happened at around 7am today (November 6) between Grantham and Newark.

All lines have been blocked.

No services will be departing Leeds, York or KingsCross at the present time

This is the second incident to happen in two days in the area.

Yesterday, a person died on the tracks near to Grantham station.

Rail services cancelled as person hit by train near Notts

British Transport Police officers were called to the station just after 7.30am on Tuesday, November 5.

Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Samaritans

If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.