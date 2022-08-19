As was the case on Thursday, East Midlands Railway (EMR) has confirmed that the Robin Hood Line, which serves Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead, is closed today with no services running and no replacement bus services.

Once again, mainline services will only be running between 7.30am and 6.30pm and there will be just one intercity mainline train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras and one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby.

EMR advises people to only travel by rail only if necessary and to plan ahead, leaving plenty of extra time for journeys.

No trains to or from Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead today due to strike action

In addition, because of the strike, there will be no Skegness summer special services running from Nottingham today.

Football fans will also have to make alternative travel arrangements.

EMR said: “For any customers travelling to or from rom football fixtures, the last train departures will be starting from around 3.30pm and therefore there will be no return journey options for travelling football fans.

"Please make alternative travel arrangements for your journey home.

Please continue to check the EMR website here, information boards in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Further information on strike action is also available here.

For information on ticket refunds and delay repayments on strike days, click here.