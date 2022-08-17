News you can trust since 1904

Rail strike: No trains to or from Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead again today

Rail services to Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead are cancelled again today (Thursday) as RMT Union members stage their latest strike action.

By John Smith
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:01 am

The RMT Union has called two strikes this week with the second set to take place on Saturday, August 20.

And as with the two previous strikes last month, East Midlands Railway (EMR) has confirmed that the Robin Hood Line, which serves Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead, will again be closed on both strike days with no services running and no replacement bus services.

Local bus services will be running as normal and tram services to and from Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham are also unaffected.

There will be no trains calling at Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead today

On its website, EMR has confirmed that today and on Saturday, mainline services will only be running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

There will be just one intercity mainline train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras, one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby and one stopping service train per hour between Nottingham and Leicester on both days.

In addition, because of the strike, there will be no Skegness summer special services on Saturday.

EMR said: “We ask customers to only travel by rail if necessary.

"If you do decide to travel, plan ahead and leave extra time for disruption and short notice changes.

Please continue to check the EMR website here, information boards in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Further information on strike action is also available here.

For information on ticket refunds and delay repayments on strike days, click here.

