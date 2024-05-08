Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In addition, an overtime ban, which started on May 6 and runs until May 11, is also likely to affect some EMR services for the rest of the week.

On all previous ASLEF strike days, no East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains will be running on any Nottinghamshire routes today, meaning no mainline trains between Nottingham and London St Pancras and no local services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop which serves Hucknall, Bulwell, Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, Newstead, Shirebrook, Whitwell and Creswell.

Local bus services are unaffected and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also run as normal.