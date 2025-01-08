Repair work to affect Hucknall and Bulwell trams this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall and Bulwell tram users will face disruption for a day this month while track repair works are carried out.

Operatior Nottingham Express Transit (NET) will not be running any services between Wilkinson Street and The Forest throughout Sunday, January 26 to allow for essential repair work to take place.

To minimise disruption, a replacement bus - which will run every 10 minutes – will be in operation throughout the day between Wilkinson Street and The Forest.

This will also pick up passengers at bus stops located on Radford Road, close to the Radford Road and Hyson Green tram stops.

Hucknall and Bulwell tram services will be disrupted by a day of engineering work later this month. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

Tram users are advised to check affected routes before travelling, and to allow for extra time when planning their journey.

A normal service will resume at 6am on Monday, January 27.

Trevor Stocker, head of operations at NET, said: “We’re always committed to ensuring our tracks remain in optimum condition to ensure the smooth operation of our network, as well as optimal safety and reliability for our tram users.

"The upcoming track works are a key part of that.

“Some of our tram tracks have been in operation for more than 20 years, which can naturally mean wear and tear can occur.

"As such, essential works such as the ones taking place on January 26, are vital for the ongoing maintenance of the network.

“We always aim to keep disruption levels to a minimum, but we understand the inconvenience these works will cause tram users and thank them for their patience.

"However, we’re pleased to be able to offer a replacement bus service and we’re advising tram users to allow additional time for their journeys.”