The Robin Hood Line is currently closed between Nottingham and Hucknall as a result of Storm Pia bringing high winds to the area.

Posting on its website, East Midlands Railway (EMR) said: “Due to severe weather this morning there is damage to the NET tram overheads which have then damaged the level crossing barriers at Bulwell.

"This is affecting our trains on the Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop route.

"Network Rail are heading to site to investigate.”

Some services have already been cancelled and EMR say no trains can currently run between Hucknall and Nottingham.

At this stage, trains are still expected to run between Worksop and Hucknall and with tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) reporting all trams are now running to all destinations again, albeit with delays, rail passengers can then get to Nottingham from Hucknall by tram and vice-versa for people going the other way.

National rail services between Nottingham and London St Pancras are currently running as normal, as are most regional routes.