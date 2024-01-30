Rush hour delays for Hucknall and Bulwell tram users after earlier RTA
Tram users heading to and from Hucknall and Bulwell face some delays this evening after the line was closed earlier today.
A road accident saw the line closed between Wilkinson Street and Old Market Square, affecting all routes to and from Hucknall and Bulwell.
Operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) says the incident has now been cleared and all trams are running to all stops again but passengers may experience some delays.
For the latest information, visit thetram.net
Meanwhile, on the railways, East Midlands Railway says services on the Robin Hood Line are running as normal but the ticket machines at Hucknall Station are out of order so people will need to buy online or on the train.