Service disruption between Nottingham and London on railways this weekend

Engineering works mean there will be no trains running between Bedford and Luton on both Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20.

Passengers travelling to London on the EMR main line from Nottingham will see their trains terminate at Bedford and a replacement bus service will take them to Luton where they can then continue their journey to London by train.

Coming from London, services will terminate at Luton and replacement buses will take passengers to Bedford where they can then continue their journeys north by train again.