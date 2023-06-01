Skeleton service as strike action hits Nottinghamshire railways again today

Today there is a skeleton service as members of the RMT union take industrial action and all services will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Trains on the Robin Hood Line will only run once an hour and only between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, meaning services will call at Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby, but there will be no services to Whitwell, Creswell or Worksop and no replacement buses will be provided.

Local bus routes will not be affected and tram services between Hucknall and Nottingham will also run as normal.

Strike action means there will only be a limited service on the Robin Hood Line today

Nationally today, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the main line, while regionally, there will also be one train per hour between Derby and Nottingham, Sheffield and Nottingham and Nottingham and Grantham.

Additionally, there will be on train every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness.

Train operator East Midlands Railway’s advice is only to travel if absolutely necessary.

EMR’s advice for Saturday is quite simply ‘do not travel’ as another strike by members of the train drivers union ASLEF are on strike again and there will be no trains running at all, nationally, regionally or locally.