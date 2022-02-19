Mainline services between Nottingham and London St Pancras were suspended yesterday afternoon and local services serving Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead were disrupted with trains forced to run more slowly and services reduced.

EMR advised people not to travel yesterday as winds of 70mph damaged power lines and buildings and brought down trees, covering tracks with debris.

On it’s website, EMR said: “Network Rail has spent all night carrying out safety inspections across our network to make sure the railway is safe to travel on today.

East Midlands Railway is running a near-normal timetable again today after yesterday's disruptions caused by Storm Eunice

“We are expecting to run our advertised timetable today, however some alterations and cancellations may occur because of displacement of train crew after yesterday's difficult disruption.

"If your train is affected you may use your ticket on the next available service.

"We urge you to check your journey before attempting to travel and leave plenty of time before your train departs.

“If you were due to travel yesterday and followed our advice to travel this weekend instead you may use your ticket on any service on the journey you are taking.

"This may mean using other operators also, your ticket will be still be valid.

"We are expecting our trains to be busy today as a result of extra customers traveling."

EMR adds that any tickets bought for Friday, February 18 will still be valid for use today, tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday, February 18.

The company added: “If you decide not to travel at all as a result of the storm, you will be entitled to a full refund of your ticket.

"You must return your ticket to the point of purchase.

"If you purchased your ticket through East Midlands Railway you would need to contact our team on 03457 125678 (option two) between the hours of 8am and 8pm.