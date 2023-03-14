Strikes and engineering work bringing more disruption for rail users this week

And as well as the strikes, engineering work this weekend will also cause further headaches for anyone trying to head from Nottingham to London on the mainline.

The latest strike action by the RMT Union is taking place on Thursday, March 16 and Saturday, March 18.

East Midlands Railway says that on strike days, services will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm meaning people travelling to football matches and other sports events on Saturday will again be impacted.

Rail services will be hit by strikes and engineering work again this week

However, unlike on previous strike days, the Robin Hood Line that runs between Nottingham and Worksop and serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton and Kirkby, will only be partly closed.

On both strike days, trains will run once an hour between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse and will not go on to Worksop.

No replacement bus services between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop will be provided.

Normal county bus services will run as usual, as will trams between Nottingham and Hucknall.

On both strike days, there will be one train per hour on regional routes between Nottingham and Derby, Nottingham and Leicester and Nottingham and Sheffield.

On the mainline, on March 16 there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras.

However, on March 18 and March 19, engineering works mean the mainline will be closed all day between Leicester and Kettering.

Strike action at the same time on March 18 means there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and Leicester and one train per hour between Kettering and London with a replacement bus service taking passengers between Leicester and Kettering.

The replacement bus service between Leicester and Kettering will also operate on March 19 when the timetable will otherwise be back to normal with no strike action that day.

Will Rogers, EMR managing director, said: "We are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on days affected by industrial action.