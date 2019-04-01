This is how many speeding offences were detected by Nottinghamshire Police last year

The number of speeding offences detected by Nottinghamshire Police in 2017/18 has been revealed.

A report by Dr Adam Snow of Liverpool John Moores University details the amount of speeding offences recorded detected by police in England and Wales, as well as setting out how those offences were dealt with.

In 2017/18, Nottinghamshire Police detected 27,155 speeding offences, up four per cent on the 2016/17 total of 26,101. Of these offences, 99 per cent were detected by camera.

Avon and Somerset recorded the highest number of offences at 199,337, an eight per cent increase on the previous year.

And, a total of 2,292,536 speeding offences were detected in England and Wales in 2017/18, a 3.6 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.

Of the 27,155 offences detected in Nottinghamshire, 24.873 were dealt with by way of a fixed penalty noticed while 109 with via a speed awareness course. In addition, 1,602 offences ended in court action while 570 were cancelled.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “There will be many varied and obvious reasons to explain some of the differences between forces such as geographical area, road type and traffic volume. But a lot of it will come down to the local policing priorities.

“It is the job of Police and Crime Commissioners, and Chief Constables, to target resources appropriately, recognising the issues of greatest local concern.

“Changes and variations in the numbers of offences detected will reflect not just driver behaviour but also the extent of enforcement activity in any one year.

“Drivers tempted to flout the law should recognise that any targeted crackdown on speeding to curtail risky behaviour could swiftly be repeated if those reckless attitudes start to re-emerge.”